This Is Us season 6 episode 3 spoilers: What is Jack’s big concern?

Based on what we’re hearing right now This Is Us season 6 episode 3 is going to be about one thing more than any other: Fatherhood. It’s also about some of the fears that can be associated with that very thing.

For Jack Pearson, he’s most concerned about losing time and being forgotten by the Big Three as he spends so much time at work. By the time he gets home on some days, he learns that his kids are already tucked away.

In a sneak peek over on Entertainment Tonight, you can see Milo Ventimiglia’s character struggle with not being there for these little moments and with that, wants to find a way to be actively involved and their lives. That’s when a bright idea enters the picture: A trip to the movies with the kids! He can take the three of them off to see a movie, spend time with them before and after, and make some memories. Rebecca’s even keen to sit this one out, which means even more interrupted time with them as the sole parent.

Unfortunately for Jack, we’ve already seen in some of the previews for this episode that not everything is going to go according to plan. We’ve seen Kevin make some sort of great escape while at the movies — obviously everything will work out okay, but are there any lessons learned here? Most likely, the answer is yes.

