1883 season 1 episode 6 preview: The aftermath of key death

We know that 1883 season 1 episode 6 is going to have a lot to unravel — especially when it comes to the aftermath of a key death.

At the end of episode 5, we lost Ennis in a pretty brutal fashion: He was shot by thieves in the midst of a horrific attack. While Margaret and the group took out a good many, it was Elsa herself who took the show at the person responsible for killing her potential love interest.

Now, she’s going to have to deal with that emotionally, and we have a good feeling already that this is not going to be easy. She’ll spend much of the next new episode trying to cope, while also leaning on the rest of her family for support.

Unfortunately, there’s not going to be a lot of time to sit around and feel sad. Remember that there is still a long, difficult journey ahead, and you will see a good bit of that play out over the course of the next several installments. This is one of those rare shows where in some ways, you know where it is going: To the eventual settlement of the Dutton Ranch in Montana. Yet, there are still so many mysteries as to how they get there and who survives. Because this show is set so many years before Yellowstone, it allows us all the chance as viewers to still have a sense of mystery and wonder how problems will be solved.

The biggest bit of bad news…

Ultimately, it’s the simple reminder that the show will NOT be back on Paramount+ in seven days’ time. You will have a chance to see it back on the air again but, unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a little while in order to see it. The current return date is Sunday, January 30.

