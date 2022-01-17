Magnum PI season 4 ratings: Making the early case for season 5?

We’re a good ways into Magnum PI season 4 at the moment and because of that, we’re at a perfect time to look ahead.

Is there going to be a season 5 coming to CBS down the road? Is that something we should be optimistic for? We’re probably at least a couple of months away from a formal decision being made, and we feel like it’s necessary to make that clear in advance.

With that being said, though, there are absolutely a few different reasons to be hopeful. Those start with looking at the latest live ratings in their totality. This past episode generated 5.56 million viewers, the second-best number of the season. That’s perhaps all the more impressive given that the show is now airing after Undercover Boss, which to us isn’t anywhere near as good of a lead-in as SWAT was earlier on in the year.

Overall, Magnum PI is so far retaining more than 95% of its live viewers versus season 3; while the demo retention is slightly less, anytime you can keep this much of your audience it has be considered a good thing.

One other reason to be optimistic for the future of Magnum PI is simply that the show often manages to get a lot out of a little. It’s not one of the network’s most-promoted shows, and often its previews are just tiny snippets of what could be coming up next. Yet, it does have a loyal audience and the format has shown to be successful on this network for so many years. We foresee both it and Blue Bloods both getting more episodes, especially when it’s hard to think about any replacement that could come in at this point and generate anywhere close to the same sort of numbers.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

Are you feeling optimistic right now about a Magnum PI season 5 renewal at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







