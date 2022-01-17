Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, January 16?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we getting back into this show’s wonderful world again? Within this article, we’re going to offer up an answer to this question, and then also look more towards the future!

We certainly think there’s a lot that Oliver could cover tonight when it comes to what’s going on in the country. Think in terms of President Biden’s agenda or the status of key decision-makers in the Senate. Unfortunately, he won’t have a chance to comment on any of it — at least not yet. There still isn’t a new episode on HBO tonight, and there probably won’t be one for at least the next few weeks. There is no firm premiere date as of yet, though we do imagine that one is going to be announced sooner rather than later.

Will HBO wait to bring Last Week Tonight back until after the Winter Olympics next month? There’s a good chance of that, and this may also allow them to be patient as the latest virus variant works its way through some of the east coast. We don’t think they are concerned about any particular sort of competition, though; just remember that the majority of people out there do not watch this show live.

While you do wait for the show to return, why not check out a new web exclusive? For some reason, last week Oliver decided to go on a lengthy rant on the subject of the Dan Brown novel The Da Vinci Code. There’s no clear reason as to why he decided to do it now, but you can watch it over at the link here. It’s pretty funny, and we like to think that it is well worth the watch.

