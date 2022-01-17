Chicago PD season 9 episode 12 promo: Did Frank make a bad call?

Let’s be real: As we prepare for Chicago PD season 9 episode 12, we’ve seen Hank make a TON of bad calls. He doesn’t follow the letter of the law, he acts as a vigilante and often, he puts himself in a position where he could end up in prison himself.

Yet, as we prepare for the next new episode, the pickle Jason Beghe’s character finds himself in is a little bit different. He’s putting a ton of trust in an informant, one who clearly thinks they can get the job done despite being in a precarious position. He takes, the risk, the op goes south, and he may end up blowing up a substantial amount of work — and losing an asset in the process. This is something that we’ve seen in plenty of cop shows over the years, but Chicago PD does have a tendency to showcase drama like this in a way few other shows do.

For Voight in particular, having a failed operation at this point is far from ideal. He’s struggled to maintain the trust of some of his team after the Roy Walton investigation, really to the point that Halstead is demanding to be included in any sort of future plans. The tension between these characters could easily bubble over.

No matter what, we do think this is an episode that will cause Hank to think over some of his choices. There are few characters out there as angst-ridden as him, and we’ve seen that play out time and time again over the years. It’s our hope that Chicago PD will find a way to allow him to evolve, but it’s hard for a guy who’s been doing things the same way for a long time. Maybe if nothing else, this story causes him to rethink some of the ways he uses informants.

