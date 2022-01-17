NCIS season 19 episode 11 photo: Jessica Knight takes to the skies!

NCIS season 19 episode 11 is going to be on CBS tomorrow night; are you ready for what looks to be an action-packed episode?

From everything that we’ve seen so far about “All Hands,” it does feel as though a lot of these characters are going to be pushing the pedal to the metal — not that this should surprise anyone given the premise. NCIS is going to head out to a vessel in this episode, thinking that they are in need of some help. However, what they are going to learn along the way is that this said vessel is actually a front for something else. The agents are going to find themselves attacked and as a result of that, they’re going to have to scramble to ensure their survival and that nothing stands in their way moving forward.

Before we get to a little bit of chaos later on, why not have a smile? Above, you can take a look at one photo for this upcoming episode featuring Katrina Law as Jessica Knight. It’s one where the character is midair, preparing to arrive at the “scene of the crime.” We tend to think of images like this as the calm before the storm.

In general, we recognize that there is a lot of great stuff coming on episode 11 for Jessica, as she’s going to whatever she can to deliver a cool gift for her niece. This should prove to be a chance to learn a whole lot more about her and at the end of the day, we welcome that and then some. There’s also a chance that we could learn in this episode what makes Parker a little nervous being at sea…

What are you the most excited to see entering NCIS season 19 episode 11?

