Claws season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Prepare for a ‘Reckoning’

Claws season 4 episode 8 is going to be airing on TNT next week, and the path to the series finale is starting to become clearer and clearer.

At the moment, Desna’s running the risk of her entire operation blowing up right in front of her. Not only is there mounting pressure courtesy of the DEA, but there’s also hardship hitting home in the form of Jenn overdosing.

As we get close to the end of the show, we think that this entire crew will have to face more consequences of all they’ve done. While Claws does have its fair share of light and funny moments, we don’t think it’s ever been lost on these characters the danger that they’re encountering at every turn. That relationships has long been a big part of what makes the show stand out and more than likely, it’s going to play a big role in the endgame.

To get a few more details right now, be sure to check out the full Claws season 4 episode 8 synopsis with details on what lies ahead:

With the realization that Tony is an undercover DEA agent, Desna must rally her crew to avoid being taken down by the feds; when Jenn overdoses, the crew begins to uncover buried truths that threaten to unravel their tight-knit bond.

Hopefully, we’re going to see things accelerate big-time in this episode — in a lot of ways, they need to! If the show doesn’t deliver something huge here, they run a substantial risk of there not being enough time to tie together a lot of loose ends down the road. We know that the final season may not be getting a ton of mainstream attention right now, but there is nonetheless a lot to enjoy here.

