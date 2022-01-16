Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 11 chatter

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are you eager to take a larger look towards the future? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that, but then also dive further into just what the future holds for the series.

So where should we begin, though? The best place is probably by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, across the board CBS is airing repeats for some of their shows tonight because of the NFL Playoffs. They want to ensure that people check out new episodes, so they are being careful with when they decide to air them.

Ultimately, SWAT season 5 episode 11 is going to air come Sunday, January 23 — if you want a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to view the synopsis below:

“Old School Cool” – Hondo and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing LAPD’s computers and revealing the identities of undercover officers before the leaked intelligence has fatal consequences. Also, Street is forced to reckon with past misdeeds, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Jan. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Following this episode, we’d go ahead and say that there is another hiatus on the other side. After all, remember that the NFL is going to continue to dominate the schedule until we get to the second week of February. Following that, there is also going to be the Winter Olympics. In general, there are a number of reasons why we’re going to see the show off the air for the next little while. We’re just glad there’s an episode next week at all.

