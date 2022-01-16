Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be getting season 4 episode 12 in just a matter of hours?

It goes without saying that we want some more episodes in the near future — after all, there’s a lot of exciting stuff coming up! We’re happy that Nolan and Bailey can move forward following what happened with her estranged husband. Meanwhile, there’s also going to be a chance to see an entertaining (but also awkward) double-date on the way with Chen, Bradford, and their own potential love interests.

Alas, there is no new episode on the air tonight, and you also have to wait a little while longer to see what is coming up next. As of right now, the plan is to see “The Knock” on January 23, whereas “Fight or Flight” is going to be coming up one week after. In true The Rookie fashion, we imagine that both episodes will contain a combination of great case-of-the-week stories and then also personal stuff for a wide array of different characters. Our hope is that as we move further and further into this season, so more prominent arcs will start to surface as we experience a few major events go down that nobody would have predicted in advance.

After these two episodes air, we’d say to go ahead and imagine some other sort of major hiatus, with the reason for that being that we’re inching closer to the Super Bowl and/or the Winter Olympics. Much like the show is off tonight due to the NFL Playoffs, it will continue to make sense to steer clear of any competition in February. ABC does, after all, want to see The Rookie back on the air for season 5!

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 4 episode 12?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on the air later tonight?

