Euphoria season 2 episode 2 start time: Ready for ‘Out of Touch’?

In just a matter of hours, you are going to see Euphoria season 2 episode 2 arrive on HBO. Are you ready to check it out? The first episode of the season was emotional, and we tend to think that the trend will now continue.

Here’s the first thing we can tell you: The show is going to be airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Much like the premiere, this episode (titled “Out of Touch”) is going to premiere at the same time on both the network itself and also HBO Max. We anticipate that it will pick up in the aftermath of the beatdown on Nate — who, for the record, is still alive. Meanwhile, a new semester of school will begin and with that will come a wide array of new challenges. Prepare accordingly.

If you want to get a few more details all about what the future could hold here, be sure to check out the full Euphoria season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

As the semester kicks off, Jules questions Rue and Elliot’s new friendship. While Cal hunts for answers, Nate makes a tough decision. The lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur as Kat ponders her relationship, and Maddy contemplates the decision to end hers.

We imagine that the rest of the season will revolve a lot around relationships being tested, especially since the landscape will be changing around them fairly fast. Rue, for example, needs to better understand what she wants to be and find some of her own light at the end of the tunnel. Is Jules going to be a part of that? There is no denying that the two have gone through a good bit already.

