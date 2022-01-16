SEAL Team season 5 episode 14 (finale) spoilers: Will Bravo survive?

Next week SEAL Team season 5 episode 14 is going to arrive on Paramount+ and ultimately, there is a lot to talk through.

So where do we begin at the moment? It’s with the following oh-so-simple message: This is, regrettably, the end of the season. We know that it’s coming up rather fast, but it’s important to remember that streaming shows don’t get the same long run that ones do on CBS. For SEAL Team in particular the Paramount+ pickup was about seeing if this show can find some sort of audience following its broadcast run. There’s a hope that it will get picked up for a season 6 but for now, nothing is altogether confirmed.

As for what the story is going to be coming up, a lot of it seems to revolve around a very perilous situation. Bravo Team has been caught — while they’ve all survived so far, the whole objective of this mission was for this to be secret. That’s totally out the window now. We imagine that moving forward politics could be involved, with the same going for these characters’ ability to talk to those around them and ensure that they can influence the situation in the best possible way.

There is one way in particular we could see things going: Jason trying to turn himself into the fall guy in return for trying to save the other members of Bravo. We know that he feels a lot of guilt already over his actions as of late, thinking that he’s hurt the team so much more than helped them. With that in mind, he could view this as an opportunity to get out in front of the crisis and look towards the greater good.

Luckily, we’ll find out for sure what happens soon…

