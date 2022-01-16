Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into season 2 episode 10? There’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to when it comes to the Queen Latifah series!

In the end, though, we’ll be waiting for a little while in order to see some of it. After all, there is no new episode tonight; not only that, but there’s no new episode next week, either. We’re waiting until at least February to see the show back, with one of the biggest reasons for that being the NFL Playoffs. Because this is a show only in its second season, CBS is being understandably careful about it. They don’t want to do anything that is going to jeopardize its long-term future and with that, we’re going to see the show take a break.

Unfortunately, because we are so far out from the next new episode of The Equalizer airing, we are at a point right now where the folks at CBS aren’t being too keen to share what is coming up next. In general, though, we’d say that the plan is deliver more of the same great stuff that you’ve had a chance to see so far. That means some more high-octane cases for sure to go along with personal arcs that make it clear just how much Robyn McCall has on the line here. This is someone who has always found herself to be risking her personal life with every single thing she does professionally, and we don’t think that is going to change.

It’d be great if at some point between now and when the show comes back, we get news on a season 3 renewal. For now, unfortunately, that just feels more like a pipe dream.

