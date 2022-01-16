The Resident season 5 spoilers: Will Morris Chestnut return as Cain?

As we dive deeper into The Resident season 5, there are of course a lot of things to wonder about. Take, for example, the status of Barrett Cain.

Are we going to see Morris Chestnut back on the show again? That’s been a question from the very start of the season but, unfortunately, there isn’t all that much of a clear answer. We do think that the character is well worth bringing back at some point, especially since he was such a good foil to everyone else.

However, there are some issues associated with a potential return — most notably the fact that he has another full-time job over on Our Kind of People. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what co-showrunner Andrew Chapman had to say on the subject:

Morris is on Our Kind of People, and we don’t know whether it’ll get picked up again for another season. He’s a very busy actor, so we’ve been trying to slot him in, but not to success. However, if he’s available for another season and we get another season, you would see some good Morris Chestnut.

For the time being, we’re less than optimistic about the fact that we’ll see Morris again this season. Our Kind of People isn’t exactly pulling in big ratings, though, and from that vantage point alone, it’s easy to foresee an opportunity arising for Cain to come back next season. We’re not saying that The Resident is setting any ratings charts on fire, either, but it is for sure performing well enough to justify at least one more batch of episodes being ordered.

As of right now, The Resident is slated to premiere on February 1, 2022.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

Do you want to see more of Morris Chestnut moving into The Resident season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







