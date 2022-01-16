The Tourist season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about The Tourist season 1 episode 5? Let’s begin with this: The finale is right around the corner! There are only two episodes left in this season and through that, we’re sure that The Man’s mystery is about to get even more dangerous.

Obviously, it makes a good bit of sense that Jamie Dornan’s character is going to take center stage within this episode, but we’re also building towards one of the biggest episodes for Helen so far. She’s going to look to the police for help, but may figure out some things that alter the course of everything.

Below, you can check out the full The Tourist season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Shocked to her core by what she’s witnessed, Helen (Danielle Macdonald) turns to the police for help.

But when she receives some information from an unlikely source, she decides to lead the charge on a risky mission.

Meanwhile, figures from The Man’s (Jamie Dornan) past converge and he finds himself face to face with a dangerous old acquaintance. But soon The Man is sent on an unsettling mental journey, and finally makes a breakthrough about his past.

However, an increasingly torturous interrogation forces him to think on his feet and bring them back to a familiar location. Can he interpret his jumbled memories before his questioner’s patience runs out?

Is there going to be a huge payoff at the end of all of this? That’s one of the other big things that we’re left to wonder here. This show has spent so much time trying to build up this enormous central mystery. In doing that, though, they’ve also put themselves in a position where if things don’t deliver at the end, the whole journey will be a disappointment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Tourist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Tourist season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







