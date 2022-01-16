Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 7: Last before finale

Do you want to know a little bit more about Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 7 on BBC One next week? There is a lot to dive into here, but where should things start off? Well, we should note that this is the penultimate episode of the season!

At the core of this episode, we know there’s a lot of big stuff around every corner. We’re going to be seeing Fogg find himself in a really troublesome spot once again. There’s SO much violence that is coming his way in the Rockies and even though he’s close to the finish line, there are a number of different things all standing in his way.

Below, you can check out the full Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

Racing through the Rockies, Fogg unwillingly lets a laconic lawman and his prisoner share the chartered stagecoach, unaware the captive’s cronies are in hot pursuit, leading to a violent showdown before sundown.

By the end of this episode, we have a good feeling that this world is going to be changed once more, which is precisely what is so great about a show like this. We have a feeling that the finale is going to evolve once more, and we will inch closer to the end of the story. Because this show is an adaptation, we don’t think they’re going to stretch things out or propose a completely different outcome.

If there’s one thing that we’re hoping to see through these final episodes, it starts and ends with adventure. This show has a real chance to give us a thrill ride almost every week, and we don’t think a lot of other shows come close to matching this level of imagination.

