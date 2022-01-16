Saturday Night Live presents serious Family Matters, Steve Urkel sketch

Who would’ve thought that best moment of tonight’s Saturday Night Live was going to be a serious version of Family Matters?

The whole premise for this fake show was based off of Peacock doing a serious version of Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Because of that, apparently it was a good idea to also reprise another famous ’90s sitcom, this time giving you a serious version of Steve Urkel — even though none of it makes sense in a serious context. Whoever wrote this sketch clearly adored the original sitcom and was ready to have a lot of fun with it from start to finish.

Luckily, we’re pleased to say that every single bit of this was a success, especially the part where Urkel got a gun. It also catered perfectly to the average audience of the late-night show, especially when you remember that a lot of these viewers grew up in this particular era.

The craziest thing about all of this is that someday, we could actually envision a streaming service getting so desperate that they actually opted to make this a reality, even if it’s an absolutely terrible idea. Family Matters was a product of a specific era and the characters worked wonderfully for it then. It was one of those rare shows that appealed to every demographic under the sun, which is partially what made this sketch so genius. After all, we think everyone remembered at least a classic line or two from the original.

Now, of course the big question is how the rest of the episode featuring Ariana DeBose can top this — more than likely, it won’t. That’s more praise for what we saw, though, as opposed to slamming anything that is coming up down the road.

