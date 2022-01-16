Where is Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ this week? Season 2 talk

Where is Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ this week? Are you looking to check out more of the Jeremy Renner show? If you are hoping to get some more answers, we’re happy to prove some within!

The first order of business here, unfortunately, involves us getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show on the air this week. We’ve already made it to the epic finale and now, we’re in a holding pattern to see if the show comes back are not.

Are we reasonably optimistic that more is coming? Sure, and a lot of that has to do with the relationship that the streaming service has with executive producer Taylor Sheridan. This is a guy who already has some enormous hits in between Yellowstone (which is technically on Paramount Network and not Paramount+) and its prequel 1883. Sometimes, shows get renewed in order to preserve a strong relationship, and that’s without even considering the performance of Mayor of Kingstown. While there are now public ratings revealed for the show as of this writing, we get the sense that it’s done rather well for itself. It has a huge star in Renner, a premise that makes it stand out, and there is absolutely hope for more to be coming down the road.

Alas, we’re just going to have to wait now to see what Paramount decides. If the show does get a season 2, it is reasonable to think that it will either premiere later this year or in early 2023. A lot of that could just come down to Renner’s own schedule. He’s an extremely busy guy, and the same goes for Sheridan.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown right now

Are you bummed that there was no Mayor of Kingstown episode on Paramount+ this week?

What do you want to see in terms of a season 2? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







