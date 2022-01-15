Yellowstone season 5: Should we expect a new Big Bad?

Right now, we would say that Yellowstone season 5 is very much in the planning phase. We know that it’s coming, but there are of course questions as to when it will be. There isn’t a formal premiere date as of yet, but we of course think that the powers-that-be are doing their best to map out some of where the story could be going next.

So what is most likely at the center of a lot of this? It’s of course what happens to the ranch moving forward, and we know that there are some new characters we’re going to meet in the process of that. With Jimmy seemingly gone to the Four Sixes, we know there’s a good chance that we could see someone new surface in the bunkhouse. Meanwhile, there could also be some more forces to be reckoned with within the Market Equities world.

Who is the next Big Bad? Perhaps that is one of the biggest questions that we should be thinking about based on where things are right now. At the end of season 4, Garrett Randall was killed by Jamie, and Beth now has the perfect blackmail to ensure that nothing happens there and he doesn’t stray in some other direction. There is room for someone else to come in, unless you are going to just say that Caroline Warner is the central adversary and just have that be it.

Our hope is that we’re going to be getting someone smart, conniving, and more than capable of orchestrating some big moves against the ranch as a villain. We need someone like that to challenge John, even if it’s an opponent for him in his run for Governor. We think the show has such big, powerful, and magnetic characters that it benefits heavily from having someone else in there to challenge them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







