The Amazing Race 33 episode 4 sneak peek: Who is not returning?

The Amazing Race 33 episode 4 will arrive on CBS this Wednesday and within that, you’ll get a clear picture of what the race looks like for the rest of the season. Suffice it to say, it’s not going to be the same show in a lot of ways from the first three legs.

In the sneak peek below, host Phil Keoghan officially confirms that four teams (Connie & Sam, Anthony & Spencer, Caro & Ray, and Taylor & Isaiah) were not able to return to the race. There is no reason given, but it makes sense that after a 19-month break it’d be hard to get your original cast back — especially during a global health crisis. The remaining teams, meanwhile, are all returning, and the sneak peek also confirms the return of Michael & Moe and Arun & Natalia, who were both previously eliminated.

So how is the race managing to film safely? You get just a tiny tease of that in the preview, and it looks like a part of it could involve a private plane. One of the obvious problems with cross-country travel right now would be the threat of infection, and this could ensure that this is less of an issue. If we do see this plane moving forward, it could also mean less airport drama for the rest of the season — understandable, all things considered.

We would imagine that while things like navigation will still be an issue, more of the focus than ever coming up could be on the tasks themselves and the teams working together to complete them. With fewer teams we expect more non-eliminations legs, so physical and mental stamina is also probably going to play a role in here at some point.

