Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8 preview: ‘Drug Related’

Curious to learn a little bit more about Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8? Well, at the start of this episode could be another investigation.

The title for this particular episode is “Drug Related” — we like to think that the name alone here represents something. This isn’t a term that you would think of in relationship to anything other than a crime. Could this be how someone refers to the death of either Ramirez or Jabari? If that is the case, it’d probably be a good thing for Tariq St. Patrick in an effort to clear his name.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look at some of our recent comments all about the Starz drama. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them.

No matter what this title is a reference to, though, we tend to think that the story here is going to revolve mostly around one thing: Seeing the story intensify greatly. Whether it be Tariq’s case, the complicated mess of the Tejada family, or even some external matters at Stansfield, we’re at the point of the season where the rubber meets the road. There are still three episodes to go and we tend to imagine that there’s a LOT of content that needs to be crammed into those! There are a number of questions that need answers and plenty of loose ends to be tied up.

We know already that there is a season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost coming at some point down the road, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that all of the characters around right now are going to survive until that point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







