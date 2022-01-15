Better Call Saul season 6: Are Breaking Bad references that important?

As we approach Better Call Saul season 6, it’s inevitable that there are going to be questions here and there about Breaking Bad tie-ins. We’re getting so close to the timeline of that show, so of course it’d be great to get references aplenty to it!

With that being said, though, are they really necessary to pushing forward the story of Jimmy McGill a.k.a. Saul Goodman? Will it help the overall endgame?

Want to make sure you don’t miss any Better Call Saul video coverage? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We’ll discuss the show further as we get closer to the premiere.

We understand fully why there’d a desire to get some of these references within this world. Just remember for a moment how beloved Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are, and also how El Camino did its best to incorporate a Bryan Cranston cameo. In this instance, though, we just wonder how needed they really are. Jesse’s story was fully tied in to what happened with Breaking Bad and because of that, it was hard to have one without the other. Sure, Walter is a big part of why Jimmy became Cinnabon employee Gene, but we’ve already seen that he is more that that, as well.

What we would prefer for the final season here is to perhaps give a few references to the Breaking Bad timeline, but also fill in the gaps. There’s a lot we didn’t see during that particular period, including how Jimmy felt about Walt’s operation when he wasn’t around or if Kim was still in the picture. We think the bigger goal for season 6 should be about context more so than anything else. If they can offer more of that, we’ll be thrilled. We don’t think that cameos for the sake of them are needed so much. Also, we have enough Easter eggs already from Breaking Bad that we wouldn’t force any more in unless they are essential to the story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you think is going to happen on Better Call Saul season 6?

How many references to Breaking Bad can you really expect? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







