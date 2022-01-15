1883 season 1 episode 5: What time is it streaming? New predictions

With 1883 season 1 episode 5 streaming this weekend on Paramount+, obviously there is a great deal of story to dive into here!

So where should we begin? It only makes sense to start with the major details. This episode will arrive this weekend, and should be on the aforementioned streaming service at midnight. It’s an episode that will define so much further who all of these characters are, as well.

Who are you once you lose most of your physical possessions? Once your soul is laid bare, how do you bounce back? We saw moving into “The Crossing” that a lot of these pioneers were trying their best to hold onto things that they thought were essential to their identity — yet, only so much could make it across that river. Lives were lost, and the same goes for a number of important possessions. It’s a test like some of these people have never been tested before.

For a character like Elsa Dutton, for example, this is the sort of story that should give her a sense of resolve like never before. We are going to see then fight to bounce back, while also still seeing them contend with a number of other struggles as well. We can’t just pretend like this is the only time they are going to face adversity during this trip. It’s going to happen again, and they all have to be prepared for that in a number of different forms.

One of the real challenges for 1883 as a series is simply going to be finding a way to escalate tension for the rest of the journey, but also not make the story into one that is overall too bleak. There do need to be those lighter moments here and there — even on the flagship Yellowstone we get some of those, and we tend to think that they are incredibly important. Our prediction is that you’ll see at least some of that mixed into what lies ahead.

