Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it back?

Following the big finale on Showtime this weekend, when can you expect Yellowjackets season 2 to premiere? Obviously, we wish that it was coming as soon as humanly possible!

For the time being, though, here is what we know: First and foremost, there will be another batch of episodes! This comes on the heels of the show performing very well for its first batch of episodes, which we credit the storytelling for alongside it airing after Dexter: New Blood. It was a really smart move to air these shows next to each other, given that they felt on the surface like they would share an audience. That proved to be correct.

Now, let’s get to the next order of business: Trying to figure out when the show will actually come back. Typically, Showtime loves to have a season of some of their shows every year, and that could be even more imperative here. Remember that most of the flashback story takes place over 19 months, and you don’t want your younger cast to start to look dramatically different over time. The quicker they can get back to production while also keeping everyone safe, the better. The pandemic is of course the variable that is hard to predict and that could lead to some delays.

For the time being, our hope is that season 2 will premiere close to the end of the year; if not then, it feels fair to estimate it could be back in early 2023. No matter what, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for an exceptional story that continues to raise new questions and create compelling television.

