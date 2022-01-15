Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 photo: Is Baez back with full-time story?

Are you prepared to see Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 on CBS next week? This is a story that carries with it the title of “The Reagan Way.”

So what’s coming up here? While there will be a lot of content to get to over the next few days, let’s start it off by just putting the focus on Danny and Baez for a moment. Maria is back in the field! Marisa Ramirez’s character has had a fairly limited role in the past two episodes, which we imagine is largely due to Lyle Lovett and Jimmy Buffett coming on board as guest stars. It’s given her a little less to do, but it does feel like episode 12 is going to get her back in the natural rhythm of things.

As for what the two are going to be working on, let’s just say that they’ve got a difficult task ahead for them: Working with Frank to a certain degree. He’s looking into a murder that is complicated by the fact that Archbishop Kearns knows who the real killer is; unfortunately, the rules of confession prohibit him from being able to discuss it. Tom Selleck’s character does care about his faith deeply, so we don’t think he wants to force the issue here. However, at the same time he does still want justice.

The synopsis for “The Reagan Way” claims that Danny and Baez “employ unorthodox methods to work around the Church’s confidentiality constraints when Frank tasks them with finding the real killer.” This should be interesting, just because it’s hard to know in advance what some of those methods are going to be. Our hope is that it involves them having to think outside the box and prove further that being detectives isn’t always about jumping to obvious conclusions or being brash and aggressive. It can be a cerebral job, as well!

