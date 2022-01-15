America’s Funniest Home Videos plans Bob Saget tribute

We know that the late, great Bob Saget was famous for a number of different things. For some of you, his claim to fame may be, of course, his time on Full House.

For us personally, though, we remember watching dozens of episodes of him on America’s Funniest Home Videos. He was the host during the show’s heyday, back when there was no other easy way to watch people embarrassing themselves. (YouTube wasn’t a thing yet!) Every single thing about him on the show was glorious, whether it be him arriving on stage or some of the voices he would use for people in the videos. There’s a reason why his death hit so many so hard; he was such a part of the weekly routine and viewers have so many warm memories associated with him.

At the time of his passing, the show (abbreviated AFV) had the following to say in a statement:

“Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world. Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob.”

Now, we can confirm further that there are plans in order to pay full tribute to Bob on the upcoming episode slated to air this Sunday. For more on that, be sure to watch the video below. Current host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces a segment that includes some highlights of Saget’s work over the years, plus a snippet of an interview featuring both himself and then also former host Tom Bergeron.

Saget was laid to rest earlier today and yet, it’s still hard to process the idea of him being gone. All of the tributes from the past few days show how much he meant to be, not only as a comic but also a human being. He constantly made sure to let people know how much he loved them.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Saget’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







