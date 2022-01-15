Riverdale season 6 episode 6 return date delayed at The CW

If you’re interested in learning the Riverdale season 6 episode 6 return date at The CW, rest assured that we’re right there with you.

Unfortunately, we’re now going to be all together waiting a little longer than expected. Originally, the plan was for the KJ Apa-led series to come back on Sunday, March 6. However, that has since shifted and the show is now set to come back on March 20.

As for the reason behind the delay, The CW hasn’t specified any one thing: It may just be a way for them to consolidate a lot of the remaining episodes and air them all as one batch. There is a good bit of risk that comes with moving Riverdale to Sundays in the first place. This night has been a mess for the network for years, at least ever since they first decided to program it again with original shows. This past fall, they tried to make a Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot work alongside Killer Camp season 2. The former was a fun idea that had a few misfires in the execution; meanwhile, the other was pulled from the schedule after low ratings.

So what is Riverdale season 6 going to bring to the table when it eventually airs? We imagine that the producers’ plans start with them trying to revert back to a more of a familiar story, as opposed to what we saw with the strange/supernatural Rivervale event for most of the fall. Yet, we do hope that there are some surprising remnants to that five-part story arc, mostly so it doesn’t feel like it was weird for the heck of it and has no impact on the remainder of the story.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 6 episode 6?

