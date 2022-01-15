New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13 photo: Max’s calm before the storm?

In the event you have not heard already, New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13 is coming on NBC this Tuesday, and it could prove to be one of the most emotional episodes of the entire season.

To date, a lot of the details on the story of “Family” have been vague, save for that there will be some medical cases and the New Amsterdam family could lose one of their own. Could it be enough to bring Max and Helen back from London? At least temporarily, the answer to this could be yes.

Before we get around to that, though, we are going to see Max continuing to find a way to make his presence felt in the UK, even if that means treating patients in some of the most unorthodox ways. You can get a little more evidence of that courtesy of the image above, as he is still working within the alley to help people who would be forced otherwise to wait substantial periods of time. One of the goals of this show is to highlight both the advantages and disadvantages of different health-care systems. In this case, the writers are looking at the highs and lows of the NHS.

This storyline for Ryan Eggold’s character is going to touch on one of the things that he does best: Show empathy and compassion. He finds ways to help people who can’t find that help elsewhere, and while we can’t imagine caring for people on the streets as a permanent role, it’s at least a way to get his feet off the ground a little bit.

At this point, the question becomes whether he’ll be around London long enough for him to even find something permanent. If he goes back to New Amsterdam with Helen in this episode, will a reason surface for him to stay?

