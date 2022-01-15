Snowfall season 5 trailer: When should we expect it from FX?

Snowfall season 5 is going to be on FX before the end of the winter, and we can’t say enough times how excited we are to dive in. This is such a smart, complicated show with great characters and an ever-rising level of quality. We’d be willing to wager that season 4 was the best one yet and moving forward, we’re more excited than ever to see how Franklin Saint’s journey evolves.

So when are we going to get the next peek behind the scenes? That’s absolutely something we’re left to wonder at present…

It was right before Christmas when FX unveiled the first teaser for season 5, which felt about the right time — networks want to subtly push their shows a couple of months before the premiere. With Snowfall coming back on Wednesday, February 23, our feeling is that within the next two or three weeks, we’ll get more of a longer trailer.

How many questions will that answer? We think that a big one is just how much that scene with Franklin dropping his cane will matter to the character’s long-term journey. Are we meant to see this as a sign that he is ready to let go of some of his fears and limitations of the past? Is he more liberated and ready to dive head-first into his empire than ever?

We do also have some questions about Teddy/Reed’s role moving forward, but we’re a little more ambivalent over 1) what that role will be and 2) what the story itself will look like. There are certain things FX may want to keep hidden until close to the premiere.

