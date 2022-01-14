Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS with season 4 episode 11?

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Or, is the Jay Hernandez series back on hiatus one week after coming back on the air?

Typically, networks want to have a lot of Friday programming on pretty early on in the new year, and there’s typically a great reason for that: The ratings are better! There are a lot of people who tend to stay home during the cooler temperatures, and absolutely the network wants to get as many eyeballs on their shows as possible. With that in mind, there is a new episode tonight titled “If I Should Die Before I Wake” that has a lot going on.

Below, you can check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 synopsis with some additional insight on what lies ahead:

“If I Should Die Before I Wake” – A nun hires Magnum and Higgins to investigate a mysterious and large cash donation made to a parishioner undergoing medical treatment at the church. Also, Jin’s (Bobby Lee) new dog walking business takes a dramatic turn, and Rick nervously prepares to reconnect with Suzy (Betsy Phillips), on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Before you make it to the end of this episode, we’re hoping for some great stuff with Ricky and Suzy! Also, it would be nice to get a follow-up on Higgins’ dream that she had last week about Thomas, but we recognize that this is a show that often likes the case-of-the-week format. While we’re sure that it will come back again eventually into the story, it may not end up being mentioned tonight.

If you want to see a sneak peek for what lies ahead, you can do so below!

