Yellowstone season 5: Show EP on series’ future and beyond

Yellowstone season 5 is hopefully going to premiere at some point this year and if you haven’t noticed, this show is becoming an empire. There is a prequel on Paramount+, a potential spin-off about the 6666 ranch coming down the line, and there’s potentially for merchandise, conventions, and a whole lot more.

What we’re ultimately seeing here are reminders that the expansion of this franchise is probably far from done. So how will future opportunities be considered? There are a lot of variables that go into it, but it feels like authenticity will be high up on the list. In an interview with Variety, here is what executive producer David Glasser had to say about his and Taylor Sheridan’s approach to any sort of future opportunity around this universe:

“As long as it’s authentic and can be done in a super high-end way … I think Taylor’s approach of authenticity first has really worked well for us and will sort of continue that. As you can imagine, tons of opportunities have come to Paramount and to us and we’re looking at all of them, and we want to talk to our audience in the best way possible.”

Could this include several more seasons? We’re sure that the idea is being discussed on some level. Technically season 5 has not been renewed yet but it feels like a sure thing. The same goes for a season 6, at least so long as Sheridan continues to want to do it. It feels a lot like the long-term future of the flagship show will be based largely on how much everyone involved is still enjoying playing around in this sandbox; there’s always a chance that some other properties could stick around even after the main show is gone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

Do you think that Yellowstone season 5 will prove to be as strong as every season before it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around to get some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







