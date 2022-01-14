1883 season 1 episode 5: Is it new this weekend on Paramount+?

Are you going to have a chance to check out 1883 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ this weekend? With the recent release schedule for the show, it makes sense if there is a certain amount of confusion out there. The first weekend of the calendar year is still throwing us off.

Luckily, here is where we can share a bit of good news on the future of the show! There is a new episode premiering at midnight on Paramount+, and this is one that will cover a LOT of story. Think in terms of everything after the river incident and how a number of different characters all try to move forward. We imagine that the tragedies within this world are far from over, but Taylor Sheridan may take some time before unleashing another few jaw-droppers on us of the same variety.

Below, you can view the full 1883 season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Shea and Thomas cope with the aftermath of the river crossing, but there is little time to grieve and no shortage of challenges ahead. Elsa and Ennis share a romantic moment.

A schedule update beyond this

Paramount+ has already confirmed that episode 6 is not going to be available until January 30. What’s the reason for that? We think a lot of it may have to do with the post-production team having time to make sure it’s perfect. Filming for 1883 is coming down to the wire and there’s a fast turnaround between things being filmed and them airing. It’s a little different than Yellowstone this past season, which managed to film many months before it came on the air. Paramount+ just needed to premiere the prequel at a time when there was plenty of attention around the franchise thanks to the flagship show generating buzz and big ratings.

