Magnum PI season 4 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Angels Sometimes Kill’

Magnum PI season 4 episode 12 is coming onto CBS next week, and signs point to this one being an emotional one. We get a few of these season that tackle veteran-related issues, and this one could revolve around a homeless man who previously served.

Odds are, a case like this will cause Magnum and his friends to think about potentially their own past, and the path that got them where they are in life. They know what some of the struggles are like coming back to America after serving overseas, and they will do everything that they can to lend a helping hand here.

Below, you can check out the Magnum PI season 4 episode 12 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

“Angels Sometimes Kill” – Shammy (Christopher Thornton) asks Magnum and Higgins to locate his missing friend, a homeless veteran. Also, T.C. tries to get Cade to return to school, but quickly learns it’s not that simple, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The TC sideplot will be important from the vantage point of learning more about Cade, who has undoubtedly become a major focal point in the story this season. We do think he represents the desire of TC and Rick to pay it forward following the good fortune that they’ve had in life, and it showcases further the sort of people they are. We don’t think you needed some sort of reminder of their kindness and generosity, but you are getting it through this story anyway. We’ll just have to see how things shake out at the very end here for the Cade character.

