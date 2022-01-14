NCIS season 19 episode 11 photo: Torres, Palmer on the scene

Are you ready for NCIS season 19 episode 11 to arrive on CBS this Monday? “All Hands” could prove to be a really action-packed episode of the show!

At the center of it, at least per some early indications, is a moment of calm. Also, an opportunity to see Nick Torres and Jimmy Palmer surveying a scene. What’s going on here? What’s interesting about many of the photos CBS released for this episode is that a lot of them are behind the scenes in nature, and not necessarily from scenes in the episode. With that, we can’t confirm with 100% certainty if this photo is of Torres and Palmer per se, or Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen.

Still, here’s what we know for sure entering this episode: NCIS is in big trouble. It’s going to look like they are called in for a routine investigation, only for it to be later revealed that this is actually an ambush. Their lives will be put on the line and from here, they may have to figure out what happened and who out there wanted them dead in the end.

This episode’s titles could very well allude to the all-hands-on-deck approach that is needed in order to get results. Our hope is just that there are a few big surprises, and of course that everyone makes it out of here safe. We would be surprised if the show killed off a major character right in the middle of a season.

