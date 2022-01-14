The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 photo: An Agnes, Reddington scene!

At this point, we know that Agnes is one of the driving forces of Raymond Reddington’s life on The Blacklist. While Cooper and his wife have custody of Liz’s daughter, he still wants to spend as much time with her as he can.

Also, there’s another wrinkle in here as Agnes knows at least some of the content that was in that letter Dembe showed to her mother. How much she knows is still somewhat of a mystery.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our most-recent episode breakdown for the series from last night. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates on the way on the show, from reviews to theories.

The photo above serves as proof that Agnes (played now by Sami Bray) will be back for the next new episode “Boukman Baptiste,” and she is spending time with Reddington as he reads to her. The two are forging a greater bond, and that could serve as a way for James Spader’s character to figure out what else she knows. With that being said, though, we don’t think this is some manipulation on his part; he cares about her and is spending time with her for that reason first and foremost. If there’s something else about the letter that comes out, we’ll just have to wait and see on it.

In general, we’re hoping that this episode gives us more insight on the past two years; we know that it will for Dembe, as it arguably could be one of the biggest hours that Hisham Tawfiq has ever had on this show.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Blacklist now, including other insight on what lies ahead

What do you want to see for Reddington and Agnes moving forward on The Blacklist season 9?

Do you think there’s anything more Agnes knows? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







