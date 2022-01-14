The Expanse season 7: Is another revival possible after series finale?

Following today’s series finale over on Amazon, is there still any hope for The Expanse season 7 to happen at some point down the road?

As you would imagine, this situation is fairly complicated, but there are at least a few things that we can tell you right now. For the time being, know this: There are no immediate plans to continue the sci-fi epic. If this is truly the end, it’s hard to be upset. We’re looking here at a series that was canceled after three seasons at Syfy, but managed to find a second life on Amazon for three more. It’s lasted so much longer than a lot of other shows in this genre, and there is something to be said for what it’s been able to accomplish.

With all of this said, we’ve heard from the producers and the cast here and there that they would be open to more. The series is adapted from the books, and there are more books out there. Amazon seems to be the ones who decided to make this the final season, so theoretically someone else could come in and try to pick this up down the road. We’re not sure we envision anything happening in the immediate future, but you can’t rule anything out long-term. The Expanse has an extremely loyal audience, so any prospective new home would get the gratitude of a lot of people who are eager to dive back into this world.

For now, we just hope that the long-term success of this show does make more networks/streaming services give science fiction more of a chance. There are so many opportunities to tell layered, complex stories here, and we get the sense that a lot of broadcasters instead are trying to play it safe.

