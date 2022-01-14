Wolf Like Me season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Peacock?

Following the premiere today on Peacock, can you expect a Wolf Like Me season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road? As you would expect, there is a lot of good stuff to dive into here!

So where should we begin? Let’s just start by going ahead and sharing the bad news: For the time being, nothing is 100% official. There is no confirmation that the show is coming back for more, but we’ll do our part to be hopeful. There are some reasons why the streaming service would want to bring this show back, starting with the fact that they simply need more exclusives. Peacock has yet to find its big IP that they can count on to get viewers and subscriptions — they basically need their own version of Ted Lasso. We can’t speak to this show being it, but it at least has familiar leads in Josh Gad and Isla Fisher.

More than likely, Peacock will base a potential renewal on a few different things, starting with the overall viewership. Beyond just that, they also look at overall retention when it comes to said viewers. The majority of people who watch the premiere need to stick around for the finale. After all, there needs to be demand for a new season down the road! It’s harder to tell whether or not viewers are subscribing for one specific show, but they can get a pretty good read on the audience from all their internal metrics.

So if there is a season 2 coming down the road, we tend to think that it will launch when we get around to 2023. We don’t think that Peacock is necessarily going to hurry anything along here, mostly because they don’t need to. So long as there are more episodes eventually, we imagine that a lot of viewers out there will be happy.

Are you hoping to see a Wolf Like Me season 2 renewal happen at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates.

