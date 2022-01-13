Yellowstone season 5: When will it start filming? A look ahead

When is filming going to kick off on Yellowstone season 5? We know there’s been a lot of chatter out there on the subject and understandably so.

We still recognize that technically, the Paramount Network has not renewed the Kevin Costner series, not that this really matters all that much. It’s largely a foregone conclusion that it will be back, and at this point, it really comes down to when the cast and crew will start production and then also when it will premiere.

Luckily, we do have a better sense of some of this now. In a new interview with Variety following the surprise SAG Award nomination (a deserving one, by the way) this week, executive producer David Glasser noted that the plan is to start shooting the new season in May. This would allow for good conditions while at the same time, giving the post-production team time to perfect some of the stories. There’s a good chance that these episodes are going to air this fall, but that’s up to the network more so than the producers.

Beyond just Yellowstone, it does feel like Glasser and Taylor Sheridan are all-systems-go on continuing to extend this overall universe. The 1883 prequel has been in production for some time and is currently streaming on Paramount+. Meanwhile, there is a 6666 spin-off that is in some stage of development. It definitely feels like we’re going to get something in that world eventually, but there’s no clear timetable. If we do get it, we imagine that Jefferson White will be a big part of it as Jimmy, and they will probably work to secure some sort of big name like we’ve seen with Yellowstone, 1883, and even Mayor of Kingstown. Sheridan has a formula that absolutely seems to work.

