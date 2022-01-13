Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: Will Hawk’s signature mohawk return?

Cobra Kai season 5 is going to be coming to Netflix (hopefully) at some point in 2022, and we know there are a ton of big stories at its core. Take, for example, Terry Silver’s plans for the future or the dojo or Miguel’s quest to track down his father.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into something a little more simple: Will Hawk get his signature hairdo back? We saw it forcibly cut from his head during season 4, and he went on a journey to regain much of his courage and identity — we like to think that the version of Hawk who won the All Valley (Men’s Division) was a combination of the Eli he was before Cobra Kai and also the karate master he grew to be. He got some element of redemption for the horrible things he did in seasons 2 and 3.

Ultimately, the mohawk at this point may be more of a symbol than a necessity. For evidence of that, just take a look at what Jacob Bertrand had to say in an interview with TV Insider:

I don’t know if I’m allowed to say. Here’s what I would say, I think he doesn’t need it anymore. It’s not like Samson getting his hair cut off and then he doesn’t have the power. What I really liked about Season 4 was Hawk realizing that. Albeit, it took a girl grabbing his face and kissing him to realize it. That’s one thing I really liked about this season is his growth in that aspect, and I don’t think he needs a mohawk anymore. But you’ll have to wait and see.

Our feeling is that Hawk could do something fun with his hair moving forward, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be a mohawk. He can just explore further who he wants to be as a person and express that, rather than just going with one signature style.

What do you want to see for Hawk coming up on Cobra Kai season 5?

