Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? The long wait for season 2 details

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we about to dive right into the epic world of Montana all over again? We know that we want to see the story continue, especially now that we’re a couple of weeks into 2022.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to go ahead and share some of the bad news. There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. Not only that, but there isn’t a new episode airing next week, either. You’re going to be stuck waiting for a little while to see what’s coming up next — think in terms of late February, following the conclusion of the Winter Olympics.

We know that episodes are going to air at that point and ultimately, it’s our hope that we see new episodes play out for several weeks on end without interruption. Fingers crossed that we get more details on the first installment back in early February, with there being some sort of trailer to go along with it. There’s a reason for a lot of excitement based on what happened at the end of the most recent episode — but also fear. Cassie is going to be mourning her father and, of course, we’re concerned that she’s not going to handle her grief. She doesn’t know the responsible party, but could she jump to some conclusions.

Ronald is the person responsible for the murder and at this point, we know that he has been captured by Wolf Legarski. Are we going to end up seeing him try to “train” that guy again? There’s at least a good chance of that, but we don’t think this show is about to become all that predictable at all. This is a series that loves its chaos, and it could focus on that in a wide array of different forms.

