Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 12 spoilers: The toughest fight

After tonight’s installment, do you want to learn a little bit more on Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 12? Is there even a new episode next week?

Let us begin by handing down a slice of good news: There is another episode coming! “Tommy Baker’s Hardest Fight” is airing in just seven days, and it will give you a chance to see a pretty atypical case for the show. Celebrity will be a big part of this particular story, with the same being said for sports. It’s not going to be an easy case for Benson and the rest of the team to crack.

Below, you can check out the full SVU season 23 episode 12 synopsis with other updates all about what lies ahead:

01/20/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a popular fighter doesn’t show up for the biggest bout of the year, Rollins and Velasco are drawn into a complicated web of secrets. McGrath confides in Benson. TV-14

What about beyond this?

Well, the bad news is that for the time being, there is no new episode planned for the end of January; not only that, but the network also hasn’t revealed if there is going to be an episode or not coming at the start of February. We do know that the show is going to be back after the Winter Olympics, though, and with that also comes the return of the original Law & Order. We know that there’s potential for epic crossovers and all sorts of other good stuff in there, but NBC has not announced a lot of specific plans as of yet.

Let’s just how that SVU continues to deliver us singular, powerful stories no matter what is happening all around it within the franchise.

