Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, January 13?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC to go along with Organized Crime? Are we getting new episodes two weeks in a row? After all of the recent hiatuses, we understand anyone out there having all sorts of questions about the schedule.

Luckily, within this piece we do come bearing some good news! There are more episodes coming tonight; not only that, but there will also be more the week after. This is a double-dose of stories that should prove really exciting from start to finish, especially as you start to see Stabler try to pin a series of cyber-attacks on Richard Wheatley. It’s going to be part of a continuous arc, while SVU of course will be more standalone in nature, as it often is.

If you have not seen gotten any information on either one of these episodes yet, we suggest that you take a look at the attached synopses below:

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11, “Burning with Rage Forever” – 01/13/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer. Benson suspects her son is being bullied. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 11, “As Nottingham Was to Robin Hood” – 01/13/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a barrage of cyber-attacks cripples the city, Stabler is convinced Wheatley is involved. Bernadette receives an unwelcome visitor. TV-14

Schedule-wise, be prepared for another batch of episodes next week and after that, the picture could start to become a little bit murkier. There is no clear indication as of yet that there is more coming in early February, but rest assured that both of these shows will also be back after the Winter Olympics for a three-hour block that includes the return of the flagship Law & Order after so many years.

