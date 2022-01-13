Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? More on season 4 episode 10

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we diving back into the world of Hope Mikaelson and everyone at the Salvatore School?

Given that Walker is coming on the network tonight, we more than understand if you’re eager to get back into the world of the show again. Here’s, unfortunately, where the bad news comes into play: Legacies is not back yet. Unfortunately, it looks as though it won’t be coming on again until early February. Originally there were plans for the show to be back at the end of the month, but that has since changed. (It’s a little weird to have the Jared Padalecki show back on the air and not Legacies, but this is where we are with things right now.)

Rest assured, we do at least have something to tide you over. Below, you can check out the full Legacies season 4 episode 10 synopsis (if you haven’t seen it already) with some more insight on what the future could hold:

TEAMWORK – Cleo (Omono Okojie), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Jed (Ben Levin) work together on an unusual mission. Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) figure out what is next for them. Meanwhile, an unexpected source takes Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) by surprise. Also starring Jenny Boyd, Chris Lee, and Leo Howard. The episode was directed by Jeffrey Hunt and written by Brett Matthews & Price Peterson (#406).

What makes the rest of the season interesting is that we’re entering a part of the story that is both familiar and also a little different. For starters, we’re going to have a chance to see Heretic Lizzie, but also a world without Josie following Kaylee Bryant’s departure. There’s going to be a bit of an adjustment period and we have to prepare accordingly for that.

