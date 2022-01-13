The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 spoilers: Dembe’s past two years

The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 is set to arrive on NBC next week, and this is one we’ve been long waiting to see. After all, we’re going to learn through this episode what Dembe has been up to the past couple of years, and maybe understand more why he left Raymond Reddington’s company in the first place.

This is an episode titled “Boukman Baptiste” and just from the vantage point of that alone, we tend to think that there’s going to be some sort of Blacklister presence mixed in here. Maybe we’ll be spending some time in the past, but this isn’t like the Ressler episode where we had a ton of flashbacks and no one central criminal for the Task Force/Reddington to look at.

If you do want a handful of details as to where the story is going to go from here, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 synopsis below:

01/20/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier. TV-14

Before we get to the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we have at least some answers — we don’t need all of them, but given how close Reddington and Dembe were, we want to know more what was it that caused them to split. Was it tied to the infamous letter that he supposedly gave to Liz before her death, or something more substantial?

