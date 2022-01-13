Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 8 is a story that holds a ton of promise. After all, it’s a chance to really dive in to the aftermath of Debme’s betrayal and what that means to Raymond Reddington in the long-term. We’re hoping that we’re not going in a direction similar to season 4 with the Mr. Kaplan showdown. However, not too much has been confirmed as of yet.

For the time being, here is what we can tell you: There is a new episode tonight that will offer some answers! We’re done with the flashbacks into Donald Ressler’s story and instead, we’re looking a little more towards the present. There’s a lot to address here, whether it be a dangerous Blacklister or some new drama for Ressler moving forward.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below in the event you want more insight all about what lies ahead. We’ll have a full review online a little bit later, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them.

For a few more details now on what to expect in this story, we suggest that you check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 synopsis below:

01/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The death of a professional tennis player leads the Task Force to a doctor who may be fixing the odds for a major sports betting syndicate. Red digs deeper into Dembe’s betrayal. Ressler struggles with sobriety. TV-14

This episode in some ways serves as a bridge between where we were at the end of last year and where we’re going next week with an enormous Dembe Zuma episode. That could be the one where we finally learn what happened between him and Reddington and it’s one of the most-anticipated episodes that we’ve seen in a while for this show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







