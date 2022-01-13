Is Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 new tonight on ABC, January 13?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about Station 19 to go along with it? As per usual, we’re here to do what we can to answer these questions and also look ahead!

The first order of business here is, unfortunately, sharing the bad news: there is no new episode of either show airing on the network tonight. Instead, you’ll be stuck waiting for over another month. We’re in the midst of a long hiatus designed to give some continuity to the remainder of the season, and also avoid some competition from the Olympics.

At least there is some good news to share, in the event that you haven’t heard about it already: Both of these shows are coming back for another season! That means that there’s going to be a little bit of stability and you don’t have to worry about anything for at least the rest of the year. We do have a feeling that Grey’s Anatomy is going to face rumors about a possible end for however long it is around so at least for the time being, it’s nice to be able to cut out some gossip and simply enjoy the remainder of the season.

As for the spin-off, we do have a feeling that more good stuff will be coming from Station 19 for at least another couple of years. Both of these shows perform well in the ratings, and that’s without even considering how well they perform in terms of DVR ratings and streaming.

When the two shows return next month, be prepared for an epic crossover event that will have one focus more so than any other: The fate of Owen Hunt. We’ll see if he survives the devastating events of the most-recent episode, and we’re sure that all hands will be on deck in order to save him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy moving forward

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







