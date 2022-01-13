Peacemaker season 1 episode 4 air date: When’s it back on HBO Max?

Following the three-episode premiere on HBO Max today, do you want to know more about Peacemaker season 1 episode 4? Rest assured that we’re more than happy to help!

With a lot of releases at the streaming service, there is often a little bit of confusion about the rollout. We’ve seen HBO Max give you all episodes at once, and we’ve also seen them do the thing where they stretch it out for as long as possible. Often, it’s pretty hard to accurately predict what they’re going to do in advance.

In this case, Peacemaker season 1 episode 4 will be coming next week — and that’s all that you are getting. The Suicide Squad spin-off from here on out will be taking its time giving you a new story a week, and we imagine that a big part of the reasoning here is to make sure that this show has some sort of reasonable shelf life. There’s a lot of money that went into the John Cena series and understandably, nobody wants this to be some quick flash in the pan. They want it to have a certain degree of relevancy for a while and we more than understand that!

Now, of course we’re infinitely curious to see how well this show performs. We know that Warner Bros. would love to find some sort of success story similar to what Marvel has had with some of their Disney+ shows, and unfortunately, they’ve been a little all over the place with some of their DC programs. Enlisting James Gunn is probably one of their smartest moves at this point, given his success with Guardians of the Galaxy and the continuity he’s bringing from The Suicide Squad now to this. If Peacemaker performs extremely well, it goes without saying that there will probably be more shows in this vein coming down the road.

