Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: How Chozen, Terry Silver could square off

Given that Cobra Kai season 5 has already been filmed, there’s at least a chance that you won’t be forced to wait too long in order to see it.

Of course, that’s ultimately going to be up to Netflix. What we can do within this piece is talk more about what’s coming story-wise. In particular, what can you expect in terms of Daniel LaRusso teaming up with Chozen? The two have not always been on the same page but now, they can move forward with a very simple objective: Taking down Cobra Kai, now being run exclusively by Terry Silver. It feels like he is firmly entrenched in the role of Big Bad now, given that John Kreese is currently behind bars and his future is unclear.

So what will the story between Chozen and Terry look like? In an interview with ComicBook.com, executive producer Hayden Schlossberg gave us a somewhat-good sense of how dramatic things are going to become:

“The possibilities now are endless. Obviously, things could get really heightened because you know that Chozen is the type of guy who, at least in Karate Kid II, was willing to fight to the death. And we know that Terry Silver is willing to go to crazy lengths, to stay in power, especially after what he did to Stingray in season four. So it has the makings for a big action-packed season. And we just finished shooting it and, and it is. And so, we’re looking forward to fans, checking it out.”

If you loved all of the action last season, you better prepared for even more coming up! To think, this is coming on the heels of the show getting a SAG Award nomination for some of its stunts.

