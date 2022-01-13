NCIS season 19 episode 11 spoilers: Is Ducky returning for ‘All Hands’?

When is David McCallum going to be back on NCIS in the role of Ducky? We know that, in general, his appearances are sporadic at this point. He’s still considered a major part of the show family, but we feel like production in general is being especially careful with him during the pandemic. We’re excited to get him whenever there’s a chance to do so, especially since he’s often contributing something fun and insightful to a given case.

Here’s where we come bearing great news: Ducky is going to be back on the show sooner rather than later!

New NCIS video! Take a look below for some other updates on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you’re done watching that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We cover episodes after each one wraps up.

In a new post on Twitter in response to a question, Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) confirmed that you WILL see Ducky on next week’s episode “All Hands.” It’s absolutely a welcome sight, even if we have to wait for the episode to air in order to better understand the context.

Continuing to show McCallum is a way that NCIS allows us to be nostalgic for some of the earlier seasons; this is especially welcome since Mark Harmon has not been seen since episode 4. Are we hopeful that Gibbs will be back at some point this season? Sure, but it’s hard to start trumpeting anything there until it’s confirmed by CBS. At this point, it feels like a Gibbs return will be perfect for closer to the end of the season.

If you haven’t heard all that much about this episode of NCIS yet, “All Hands” is going to put multiple people in a precarious position as the team realizes they are victims of a surprise ambush.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Ducky on NCIS season 19 coming up?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Yup — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) January 12, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







