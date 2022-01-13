The Amazing Race season 33 episode 4 preview: After the pandemic delay

Next week’s The Amazing Race season 33 episode 4 is going to be one of the strangest hours that we’ve ever seen in the history of the show, let alone the most surreal.

We’ll be honest: When filming shut down in early 2020 due to the global pandemic, we wondered if CBS was going to cancel the show outright. Yet, they eventually found a way to get back to it, as new episodes were filmed this past fall. The production was lucky to find a window in order to make things work!

So how will the rest of the Race work? We’re sure that the producers did everything in their power to make sure that it looked and felt similar to the first three episodes, but you have to imagine that there will be a number of different protocols that are put into place. It could impact travel, in addition to the sort of tasks that teams can do.

The biggest change, of course, comes via the relationships themselves. There are a lot of them that probably evolved in the time that people were in lockdown; there are very few relationships that don’t change over a year and a half. This is the longest pause we’ve ever seen in the production of a reality show, and of course it’s even more notable here given that this is one all about preexisting connections.

As for the promo…

What we saw tonight is that some teams are actually not going to be coming back for the next part of the race! Many are still there, but Phil alluded to multiple teams being replaced by some “familiar faces.” If we had to guess, we’d say that Caro & Ray are one of the pairs gone, and maybe this gives an extra chance to some eliminated teams.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Amazing Race right now

What do you think is going to happen on The Amazing Race season 33 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







