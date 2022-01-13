New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Who dies? New clues

As you prepare for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13, you should also buckle up for what’s going to be a heck of an emotional roller-coaster.

What do we know right now? Per the official promo for this episode (watch here), we can see that the hospital is going to lose someone they care about deeply. It will impact not only Max and Helen in the UK, but also everyone back at the hospital in the States. It could prove to be one of the most painful episodes we’ve seen since at least the end of season 1.

Now, let’s get to the question in the title of this article. What we have for you below are actually details for season 4 episode 14, which could give away a little bit in terms of who survives. There are some spoilers ahead, so stop reading now to remain firmly in the dark…

01/25/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : As the team gathers to mourn the loss of someone dear, Max and Helen realize the extent to which New Amsterdam has changed since they left. Bloom struggles with a big decision while Reynolds decides to take his concerns for his patients to a new level. Dr. Fuentes once again reminds the New Amsterdam team who is in control. TV-14

With this in mind, you can cross off a number of possibilities. Does this makes us even more worried about Iggy, given that he’s not mentioned? Absolutely, but we suppose there’s also a chance that the person who dies is a recurring character or someone who is important in another way. Whoever they are, it’s clearly enough for Max and Helen to come back to America, even if it is temporary. We still have questions as to how long they’ll be around, but we’ve felt like they wouldn’t be in London forever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







